Procore Technologies (PCOR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/6/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/31/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/28/2022 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/15/2022 – Procore Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/23/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $53.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

