Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 1,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,893. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.75.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.