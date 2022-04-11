Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Potbelly worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PBPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

