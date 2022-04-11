Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $55.61. 8,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

