Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

