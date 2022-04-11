Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $422.09 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $361.88 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.78.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

