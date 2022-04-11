Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.
Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
