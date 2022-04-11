Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.