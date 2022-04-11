Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.32.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.