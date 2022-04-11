PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

