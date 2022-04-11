Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of PLLIF stock remained flat at $$7.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

