Piper Sandler Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $243.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.94.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

