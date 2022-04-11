Piper Sandler Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,625 shares of company stock worth $22,347,651. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

