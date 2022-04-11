Piper Sandler Cuts Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $62.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of SNBR opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

