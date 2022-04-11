Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

