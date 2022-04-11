Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,145 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $608.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

