Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,857,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period.

BATS IGV opened at $330.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.68 and its 200-day moving average is $379.93. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

