Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

BK opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

