Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 24,118 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 414.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

