Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,476 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,399,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

