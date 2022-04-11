Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $23.05 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

