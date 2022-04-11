Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $184.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.46.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.