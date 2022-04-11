Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $7,932,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $17,812,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

COLM stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

