Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,587,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,152,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $130.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

