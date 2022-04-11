Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MacroGenics by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

