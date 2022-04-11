Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $42,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.33 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

