Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,648 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.73 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

