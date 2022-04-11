Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 300,883 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMEO stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

