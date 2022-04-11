PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.71

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 89996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

