Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.81. 307,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

