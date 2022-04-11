Phore Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $254,135.62 and $2,183.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded down 48.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,549,555 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

