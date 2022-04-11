Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Trimmed by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,357. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.