Phala Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.43 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $75.20 million and $13.43 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00104425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

