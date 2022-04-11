PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.26

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 378083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

