Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. 775,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

