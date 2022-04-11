Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PXPHF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

About Pexip Holding ASA (Get Rating)

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

