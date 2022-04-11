Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFMT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of -0.54.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,012,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,158 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.