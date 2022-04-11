pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $4,272.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.91 or 0.07460873 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.52 or 0.99772346 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.