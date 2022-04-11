Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.34.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE PPL opened at C$48.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$26.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$48.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.54.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.