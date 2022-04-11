Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 452.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 75.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 127,829 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

