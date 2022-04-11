PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.21. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PAVmed by 5,204.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 668,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PAVmed by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 372,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 329,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

