Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.14 or 0.00034055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $43.98 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

