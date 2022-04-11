Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $76.42 and last traded at $76.42. 3,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 526,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

Specifically, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 21.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

