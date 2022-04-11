PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

