Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.