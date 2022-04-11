Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.