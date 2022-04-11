Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.74. 162,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,156. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

