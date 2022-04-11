Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.90.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -122.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.