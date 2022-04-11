Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $84.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

