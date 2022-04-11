Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 174,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $189.27 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.29.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

