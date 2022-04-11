Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,861 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 494,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.14 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

